Do you recognise this tag? Police appeal after graffiti found in Hoole park

POLICE are asking people if they recognise a graffiti ‘tag’ after discovering criminal damage in Hoole.

The graffiti was discovered the sign at the entrance to Alexandra Park by one of Hoole’s community beat officers.

Tags, which are a stylised personal signature, are the most basic common form of graffiti.

The graffiti in Alexandra Park

Police are asking anyone who recognises the tag or who has seen it elsewhere in the city to contact them.

Chester Police tweeted: “Criminal damage in Alexandra park discovered by Hoole beat manager PC Middleton. Do you recognise the tag? have you seen it anywhere else in the city?”

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101.