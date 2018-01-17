Cheshire Fire looking for young people to learn new skills on free Prince's Trust Programme

CHESHIREFire and Rescue Service is looking to recruit a team of young people to take part in a free Prince's Trust programme.

The course runs for 12 weeks and will give local young people between the ages of 16 and 25 the opportunity to learn new skills, complete qualifications and gain greater self-confidence.

During the 12 weeks the team will take part in a number of activities to graduate from the programme.

These include: raising money to complete a community project; hygiene, first aid and health and safety courses; fire safety and driving awareness training; and attending a week long residential with team building activities

Team members will also gain a wealth of skills and knowledge from corporations such as Barclays, including project management, mock interview training and possible work experience.

Jessica Burton, Youth Engagement Manager for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "This programme is free and is designed to help develop young people's skills and confidence through practical community projects and work experience. The primary focus here is team work within the community which supports our local neighbourhoods.

"Experience shows us that 80% of all graduates from the programme have gone on to achieve great things as a result, this includes getting back into or going forward into education or gaining employment and training."

The start dates and areas for the next round of teams are:

← Chester – January 22

← Ellesmere Port – January 22

← Halton - January 29

← Winsford – January 29

← Crewe – February 5

← Macclesfield – February 5

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has had a long, strong and proud partnership with The Prince's Trust for over 20 years and continues to see the benefits that arise from the work it does. The programme aims to move young people into full time employment and job related training.

One of the programme managers, Jason McTigue, said: "The 12-week programme is all about helping young people meet their full potential so we are asking anyone between 16 to 25 years of age who would like to gain qualifications, improve motivation, self-confidence and be part of a Prince's Trust team to get in touch."

If you would like to find out more information about programme then please visit the website www.cheshirefire.gov.uk or contact the Youth Engagement department on 01606 868700.