Burglars stole cash from Chester pub while staff worked downstairs

THIEVES broke into a Chester pub and stole cash while staff were working downstairs.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary at the Rake and Pikel on Chester Road, Huntington.

The suspects are thought to have gained entry by forcing open the office window sometime between 7pm and 9pm on January 3. They stole cash and fled the scene.

Anyone with information should contact DC Keith Campbell on 101 quoting incident number 896 of 3 January.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.