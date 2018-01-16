The gritters are out in Cheshire West today as the region is braced for wintry weather

THE gritters will be out in Cheshire West today as the region braces itself for more wintry weather.

The Cheshire West and Chester Council gritter lorries will be on the roads from 2pm today (Tuesday, January 16).

The gritters will be carrying out salting, gritting and, if required, snow ploughing.

Treatments are carried out in order of priority and are usually completed before 7am.

There is a supply of 6,000 tonnes of salt at the Guilden Sutton Depot (pictured above) for use in Cheshire West during the winter months.

Neighbouring Wrexham Council has also warned motorists that its gritter lorries will be treating roads today.

Although the snow forecast for the Chester area hasn’t arrived yet, Cheshire Police and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service have been urging motorists to take care.

This morning, Cheshire Police tweeted: “Well, it seems that the snow wasn't as bad as thought, though it is still very wet and murky out on the roads - Take care getting about, and we will update you on any further news regarding bad weather conditions.”

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is still in place until 11am on Wednesday, with Chester, Crewe, Frodsham and Helsby likely to be affected.

The Met Office expect the worst of the conditions to strike on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office say travel delays on roads are possible, as are public transport cancellations, and the chance of power cuts and loss of mobile phone coverage.

Some roads and pavements will turn icy, increasing the likelihood of accidents and injuries.

There is a further yellow weather warning for wind in place covering the whole of England and Wales.

It comes into force from 9pm on Wednesday and remains in place until 1pm on Thursday.