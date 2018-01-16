Warning after police stop van carrying another van in Cheshire

POLICE have warned van drivers to check the weight of their load after stopping a van carrying another van in Cheshire.

Cheshire Police’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers, also known as the HGV cops, stopped the can at the check site on the M6 at Sandbach yesterday (Monday, January 15).

The combined weight of both vans meant the vehicle was 29 per cent overweight. The van being driven was also uninsured.

The 3.5 tonne van was seized by North West Motorway Police.

Cheshire HGV Cops tweeted: “3.5t vans can't normally carry another large van.”