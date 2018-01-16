Police in Cheshire investigating organised crime appeal for help to trace four men

Police are appealing for help to trace four men they would like to speak to in connection with an on-going investigation into organised crime.

Stevie Holloway, 26, is described as being 5ft 11 in height with brown eyes and hair.

Michael McLellan, 29, is 6ft 1, with brown hair and hazel/brown eyes.

Alex Hill, aged 34, has brown eyes and hair and is around 5ft 10 in height.

Shaun Gallagher, 23, is 5ft 10, with brown hair and eyes.

All four men are from Liverpool and believed to be in the Cheshire area.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of these men or has any information which could help officers locate them is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting 141 of 13 December.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.