Nuisance home in Blacon boarded up by police

A 'NUISANCE home' in Blacon has been boarded up by police after officers successfully secured a closure order.

Magistrates granted the order during a hearing in Chester this morning after hearing about issues associated with the property at 65, Hatton Road.

Closure orders stop people entering a property for a period of three months. They are part of a raft of new measures available to police under anti-social behaviour legislation introduced in 2014.

The occupant of the home, Carl Tushingham, did not contest the order.

Prosecutor Erin Brass told the court that police had received numerous complaints from neighbours and antisocial behaviour had become “a serious nuisance to the public”.

Upon securing the order, she added: “I’m sure the residents of Hatton Road will be grateful.”