Knifeman who subjected Chester shopkeeper to terrifying robbery ordeal is jailed

A ROBBER who subjected a Chester shopkeeper to a terrifying ordeal at knifepoint has been jailed.

Neil Harker Moor, 42, of Ermine Road, was given a five year sentence for robbery after the raid at the McColl’s store on Brook Lane on the evening of December 4 last year.

Moor jumped over the counter and demanded cash from the till.

He threatened the victim before removing a quantity of cash. He also stole alcohol.

The victim attended the Countess of Chester Hospital and received treatment for minor injuries.

Moor was arrested eight days later and charged with robbery and possession of a knife.

The McColls shop on Brook Lane

Chester CID has welcomed the conviction.

Detective Inspector Carlos Brunes, of Chester CID, said: “This was a nasty crime with Moor being extremely aggressive towards his victim who was fortunate not to sustain a serious injury during what must have been a terrifying incident.

“Moor has continued to show no remorse or regret for his actions. I am delighted that he will now spend the next five years behind bars away from the local community and will not be a threat to the public for some time.”