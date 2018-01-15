International students bring at least £37m a year to Chester economy, report says

STUDENTS from the EU and beyond bring at least £37 million a year to the economy in the city of Chester, a report has found.

A total of £19.4m is generated in Ellesmere Port and Neston and £31.8m across Warrington, according to the first national independent report of its kind.

The University of Chester, has four campuses in Chester (Parkgate Road, Riverside, Kingsway in Newton and Queen’s Park in Handbridge,) together with the university’s Warrington campus in Padgate and Thornton Science Park in Ince.

The spending power of its 855 international students from more than 130 nationalities, extends far wider than these geographical areas.

Across the North West region, international students are shown to generate £1.9bn.

Unlike earlier analysis, the costs and benefits of international students by parliamentary constituency balances both aspects, to arrive at a net sum which indicates the students’ overall economic worth.

Public costs of hosting students include education, health and social security. However, the survey demonstrates that the benefits outweigh the costs 10 times over and equate nationally to an additional £310 per UK resident.

The international students’ contribution is measured extensively in terms of factors including income from tuition fees; the impact of universities spending this on staff, goods and services; students’ non-tuition fee expenditure, such as accommodation, food, transport, books, childcare and entertainment; and the knock-on effects of this and the influence of spending by their families and friends visiting the UK.

The research, conducted by London Economics on behalf of the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) and Kaplan International Pathways, gives a breakdown by political boundaries and considers the cohort of EU and non-EU undergraduate and postgraduate students starting UK universities during the 2015/16 academic year (latest available figures.)

Jonathan Pritchard, head of the university’s International Centre, said: “To the University of Chester, international students are an invaluable part of our community, on and outside campus.

“International students as individuals enrich both the areas where they live and the student body, bringing cultural diversity and a greater understanding of the wider world.

“Their involvement with UK universities can enhance overseas investment, business and trade links and even indirectly aid diplomatic relationships.

“Additionally, this new report quantifies and evaluates the very tangible advantages of having a significant international student presence and we welcome its findings.”