Chester's town crier shouts about new development of 31 homes off Wrexham Road

CHESTER’S town crier has been shouting about a development of 31 new family homes off Wrexham Road.

The city’s official town crier David Mitchell joined housebuilder Stewart Milne Homes to unveil the first show home at its Kings View development, which will be comprised of 31 new family homes.

There will be four, five and six-bedroom homes, designed to provide space for growing families in the region. Prices start from £319,950 for a four-bedroom home.

Joining Mr Mitchell for a tour of the show home, Chairman of Cheshire West and Chester Council Bob Rudd, said: “Stewart Milne Homes’ flagship development offers a new community of homes in the West Cheshire region and I was honoured to be asked to mark its official launch.

“These new homes will have a positive impact on the region, attracting new families and contributing to the local economy. They are already selling well, which is an indication of demand for new homes of this calibre in the area.”

Chester's official town crier David Mitchell

With interiors designed by North West-based firm Irresistible Designs, the Laurieston show home comprises a spacious entrance hall leading to an open plan kitchen, fitted with premium appliances and an abundance of family rooms throughout.

Janet Solan, North West senior sales manager at Stewart Milne Homes, said: “We always welcome the opportunity to showcase the quality of our developments and were pleased that Councillor Bob Rudd has offered his support for Kings View.

“Having our town crier David with us, was a great addition to the event and really gave our potential buyers something to talk about.

“Kings View is already proving popular, with our first phase of homes available selling out within just a few weeks of being launched. It’s a must-see development and I would encourage people to come and visit the show home for themselves and get a real feel for how their new home could look.”

Construction of the 3.83 acre site began at the end of October and the first homes will be ready for buyers to move in from February 2018.