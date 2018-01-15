Appeal set up to support Ellesmere Port woman who lost everything in New Year house blaze

A CHARITY shop manager has started a fundraising campaign to support a woman who lost everything and was seriously injured in a fire at her home on New Year’s Eve.

Christine Mayers, 67, is being treated for burns to her throat and lungs after the blaze that destroyed her home in Woodchurch Lane and claimed the life of her beloved dog Timmy.

Now, Andrew Chrysostomous, who manages the charity shop in the town where Christine has volunteered for seven years, has started a fundraising campaign to get her back on her feet – which he believes will be crucial to her recovery.

Andrew has set up a Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/christine-mayers?utm_id=2&utm_term=Ddg8y8nM3

It has already raised more than £1,800, smashing the target of £1,000.

On the page, Andrew (pictured above) said: “We are seeking urgent funds for Christine Mayers, whom on New Year’s Day suffered a tragedy at the hands of an accidental fire in her home. The smoke and fire spread quickly causing horrific damage to her house and belongings, leaving her lucky to escape with her life.

“She has recently been released from an intensive care unit at Chester Hospital to a new monitored ward after she suffered third degree burns to her throat and lungs, and is still currently unable to speak, but improving day by day.

“Further to the damage within her home she has also lost her beloved dog in the fire too.

“Please pledge any amount to make sure Christine is able to make a new start in her life after this tragedy. I am positive the support of others will be the crux in her recovery.”

Andrew said that people had been calling in to the shop in Marina Drive to find out how Christine was doing.

Andrew told the Standard: I was very upset, it is a terrible thing to happen at that time of year or anytime. It is a tragedy, she has lost everything as well as her dog.

“The reason I started the campaign is to help Christine get back on her feet.

“Some of our old volunteers and regular customers have been popping in for updates. She is on the mend - she is getting there day by day.”

The neighbour who called 999 after seeing the fire, said he saw the window of the house explode before flames licked up the side of the property.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: “Then the window just blew out,” he said. “I came back inside to grab my mobile phone to call the fire service then I went straight over to alert the woman and her neighbours.

“The flames were halfway up the front of the house by this point. The fire service and police were unbelievable; they arrived very quickly.”

The man added: “It was fortunate I went out when I did. Being New Year's Eve there were fireworks going off and people might not have heard the explosion.”

Firefighters were called just after 11pm on New Year’s Eve.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One woman was rescued from the property by fire crews before being placed into the care of paramedics and taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

“Sadly, as a result of the fire one dog which was inside the property died."

To support the appeal for Christine visit the page here.