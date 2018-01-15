999 crews praised for handling of rooftop drama in Westminster Park

POLICE spent almost five hours in wintry conditions negotiating with a man to coax him down from the roof of a house.

Police officers, along with firefighters and paramedics, attended the scene in Cottage Road, near Westminster Park, just before 12.30am on Friday.

A fire service hydraulic platform, or cherry picker, was used to raise a police negotiator up to the same level as the roof so he could talk to the man.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “At 00.29 on Friday 12 January, 2017, officers were called to reports of a disturbance at an address on Cottage Road, Chester. Officers swiftly attended the scene and a man was found on the roof of the property.

"Cheshire Fire were called to the scene to enable officers to use a cherry-picker to reach the man and negotiate with him.

The 37-year-old man, of no fixed address, came down at about 5.10am and was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He was subsequently charged with two counts of criminal damage and one count of affray and was due to appear at South Cheshire Magistrates on Saturday.

Chief Inspector Mike Evans, who leads the Local Policing Team for Chester and surrounding villages, praised the emergency services, the local McDonalds, and Sergeant Jen Kent who headed the operation.

CI Evans tweeted: “Received 2 emails this weekend from local residents praising the emergency service response to roof top incident during the early hours of Friday morning in Westminster Park. “Really appreciated and look forward to passing on to the team and 999 colleagues.”

“Thanks to @McDonalds for keeping our cops, fire and Ambo full of hot drinks!

Sgt Kent tweeted: “A safe & successful end getting male off the roof with great support from amb &fire #bluelightfamily”