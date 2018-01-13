Cheshire firm praised by charity for saving disabled children's trip to Florida

A NATIONAL charity has thanked Cheshire based company for making the holiday dreams of 25 disabled children come true.

Caudwell Children, who provide practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families, discovered that they had a shortage of specialist oxygen equipment ahead of their annual Destination Dreams holiday to Disney World, in Florida, in December 2018.

The charity created Destination Dreams in 2007 to give 25 children with life threatening conditions the opportunity to have a ’dream’ holiday.

But with 11 months to go before the once-in-a-lifetime trip the charity found that more children than they anticipated required emergency oxygen provision for the holiday.

Luckily, Baywater Healthcare, a leading provider of medical equipment based in Crewe, came to the rescue.

Lisa Bates, Associate Director of Core Services at Caudwell Children, said: “Every child that travels on the Destination Dreams trip undergoes a professional risk assessment based on their medical condition.

“From those selected this year we have an increased number of children who need additional oxygen concentrators. Unfortunately, the charity didn’t own the amount of equipment needed for the trip and they’re very expensive pieces of kit.

“Luckily, Crewe based Baywater Healthcare has stepped in to save the day. Without them supplying the charity with seven lightweight oxygen concentrators, 41 batteries and a selection of vital accessories, at cost price, we faced the real prospect of being unable to take all the families to Florida!

“Unfortunately, for many of the children, next year is not an option so Baywater’s donation comes as a very welcome relief.”

Destination Dreams is unique in that families are supported by a dedicated team of medical professionals, including paediatric doctors and nurses. This means that families who could never travel alone are given the chance to experience a family holiday and create precious happy memories.

Baywater Healthcare offer a range of respiratory therapies to patients in their homes as well as 24-hour monitoring systems for medical professionals. The company employs over 250 people and serves patients across the UK with life-saving support.

The equipment, will give the charity’s medical team the ability to deliver additional oxygen to children during the eight-hour flight to the United States and during any medical emergencies that occur during the trip.

Adam Sullivan, CEO of Baywater Healthcare, said: “Baywater Healthcare is very pleased to support Caudwell Children. I’d like to think that by providing the equipment, at cost, we will help in some small way to change the lives of the children, helping them and their families to enjoy their holiday as much as possible.”

While in Florida the 150-strong group of children, family members, medics and volunteers will visit; Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Universal Studios and Seaworld, while staying at a special resort designed exclusively for children with complex medical needs.

“We can’t express just how grateful we are to the team at Baywater Healthcare. They saved the charity thousands of pounds, which enabled us to buy the equipment and gave us the green light to create magical memories for the children and their families; memories that are totally priceless,” added Lisa.