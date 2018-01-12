The Queen's School in Chester appoints new headteacher

The Queen’s School in Chester has appointed Sue Wallace-Woodroffe as its new headteacher.

Mrs Wallace-Woodroffe, who is currently Headmistress of Princess Helena College, a girls’ day and boarding school in Hertfordshire, sill take on the role from September.

She has extensive experience of independent schools having previously worked as deputy headmistress of Sedbergh School in Cumbria and taught at Eltham College, London.

Mrs Wallace-Woodroffe said: “I am honoured to have been chosen as the new headmistress of The Queen’s School. It is a great privilege to be given the opportunity to lead the fantastic team at Queen’s as the girls forge their way in the 21st Century.”

She added: “Throughout my career, I have been committed to the education and development of girls to ensure that they are not only well qualified, but also confident, compassionate and ambitious about their futures. Having taught in both co-educational and single sex schools, I have been able to see first-hand how powerful a girls’ school environment can be.

“I look forward with great excitement to working with the pupils, staff and parents to build further on the school’s current significant success.”

Educated at Kent College and Sevenoaks, Mrs Wallace-Woodroffe has an academic background in biological science; her first degree is from Edinburgh University in biological sciences and genetics.

In addition to her academic achievements, she is also a Cambridge Double Blue in athletics and is a member of the Achilles Oxford and Cambridge Athletics Club having toured China and Ireland with them in 1990 and 1991. She ran for Great Britain as a junior at 400 metres and while at university represented Scotland. She has also represented her county in swimming and cross country.

When not working, Mrs Wallace-Woodroffe enjoys listening to classical music, reading historical novels, creating textiles and walking her two Labradors.

She is originally from Kent and is married with two sons.

Chair of Governors Marion Ardron said: “From the start we were extremely impressed with everything Sue could bring to this important role.

“She encapsulates all the qualities, skills and experience we wanted to see in our new Headmistress. Her vision and leadership, combined with a passion for girls’ education and a real desire to do the best for every single pupil in our school, particularly impressed the Board of Governors. We very much look forward to welcoming her in September.”