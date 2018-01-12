Investigation launched after fire at block of flats in Chester

AN INVESTIGATION is underway to find the cause of a fire at a block of flats in Chester.

Fire crews from Chester, Ellesmere Port and Mollington were called to the flats in Norris Road, Chester, just before 8am this morning (Friday, January 12).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hoses to tack the fire, which was in the refuse area of the building.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire & Rescue said: “Firefighters were called to a fire on the ground floor of a block of flats on Norris Road, Chester. On arrival crews found that the fire was in the refuse area of the flats. Crews, two wearing breathing apparatus, used a hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the fire. Crews the used two large fans to clear smoke from the property.

“Everyone in the building was accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been started.