Convicted rapist back behind bars after sex attack on woman

A RAPIST is back behind bars after he plied a vulnerable young woman with alcohol and sexually assaulted her.

Terry Borrill, 54, who has lived in both Wrexham and Blacon, Chester, was convicted of the attack after a trial last month.

He had met his victim following a church event in Cheshire before inviting her and her male friend back to his flat on West Street, Congleton, in the summer of 2017.

Once the friend had left the next morning, he continued drinking with the woman before using his significant bulk to pin her to the sofa and assault her.

Judge Simon Berkson sentenced him to six years in prison with an extended licence period of four years.

He also ordered that a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) be continued and told the defendant he must sign on the sex offenders register for life.

Twice during the proceedings at Chester Crown Court Borrill audibly scoffed and blurted out profanities as the facts of the case were read out.

Henry Hills, defending, also said his client wished to question several terms of a newly-drafted SHPO as he felt they “infringed on his human rights”.

In a victim impact statement, read out by prosecutor Oliver King, the young woman said she had suffered nightmares, panic attacks and flashbacks.

“She still sees the defendant’s face and hears his voice,” Mr King added. “She feels worthless.”

The court heard that

Borrill has a string of previous convictions for sex offences dating back to a charge of exposure in May, 1980.

In September 1990 he was jailed for five years for rape and then for seven years in 1994 for indecent assault.

In December 2002 he was convicted of committing an act outraging public decency followed by a conviction for harassment in 2007.

In March 2011 Borrill was jailed for five years for a sexual assault in Chester

city centre.

The judge accepted Mr Hills’ mitigation that Borrill suffered with “difficulties” but described him as a “sexual predator” who presented a high risk to women of all ages.

“You used your weight and size to violently pin her down on the sofa,” he told Borrill.

“This was a dreadful incident.

“It's the worst kind of sexual assault one can imagine and has had a profound effect on an already damaged and vulnerable individual.”

Borrill will be eligible for parole after serving four years.