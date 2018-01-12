Calling all Santas to send in their sponsorship money this month to support Cheshire charities

CHARITIES are calling on all Santas to send their final sponsorship money to support their work in Cheshire.

Hundreds of kind-hearted people donned the famous white beard and red outfit to take part in the Santa Dash in Chester to support The Countess Charity and The Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

This fantastic picture taken by Ian and Miriam Stanley from Frodsham and District Photography Society (above) is a happy reminder of the great Santa Dash 2017.

Now, the organising charitie calling for all final sponsorship money to be paid in this month.

Kathy Kenney, community fundraiser from The Countess Charity, said: “We had a super day and we are really looking forward to announcing how the Santa Dash is able to help our two local charities.

“Thank you to everyone that has paid in their sponsorship money already. Every pound really does count so if you have any sponsorship at home please pay it in as soon as possible.”

Hundreds of people took part in the Santa Dash

The Fundraising Office at The Countess of Chester Hospital is in the main reception and open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.