Man died after becoming trapped beneath a tree in Christleton

A 35-year-old man died after becoming trapped under a tree in Christleton.

Emergency services were called to Brown Heath Road just before 6pm on Sunday to reports that a man had become trapped beneath a tree.

The coroner and Health and Safety Executive have been informed.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “At approximately 17.50 on Sunday 7 January officers were called to concerns for the safety of a man who had become trapped under a tree at an address on Heath Road, Christleton.

“Police, Fire and Ambulance attended the scene and sadly the man, a 35-year-old man from the Kelsall area, was pronounced dead at the scene, his next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a case file will be prepared for the coroner. The Health and Safety Executive have been informed of the incident.”

The inquest is due to be opened today (Thursday, January 11).