Firefighters offer safety advice after kitchen fire in Ellesmere Port

FIREFIGHTERS were called to deal with a kitchen fire at a house in Ellesmere Port.

The crews from Ellesmere Port and Mollington were called to Nantwich Road, Great Sutton, just after 5pm on Wednesday (January 10).

The cause of the fire was a cooker that had been left unattended.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Powey Lane and Ellesmere Port quickly attended the scene and the fire was found to have been caused by a cooker which had been left unattended.

“The fire itself was out on arrival, however crews at the scene used a large fan to clear the smoke from the property before conducting a home safety assessment.”

Tips on safety in the kitchen are available from the fire service at http://www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/home-safety/kitchen-fire-safety