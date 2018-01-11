Bus stop destoyed by car in Ellesmere Port

EMERGENCY services were called to a collision that destroyed a bus stop in Ellesmere Port.
Police were called to the scene on the A41 near the junction with Holm Oak Way just before 10am today (Thursday, January 11).
A silver Mazda had collided with the bus stop.
A Cheshire Constabulary spokesperson said that there were no reports of injuries but the female driver had been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital by ambulance as a precaution.
One witness, who watched the car being taken away on a low loader lorry, said the bus stop had been severely damaged.
She said: “The bus stop has been completely destroyed. It is the one that the children wait at to go to school so it is very worrying.”
