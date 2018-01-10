Police appeal for help tracing missing man with links to Cheshire

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 37-year-old man who has links to Cheshire.

Raymond Swanton was last seen in his home town of Hadleigh in Suffolk at 12.30pm on Tuesday January 9.

He is believed to be driving a Toyota Auris car, registration FL17 UZV. It is understood that he has link to the Nottinghamshire and Cheshire area.

Raymond is described as white, slim build, 5 feet 7 inches tall with cropped dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a navy blue Reebok shell suit top and trousers and light blue Lacoste slip-on shoes.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Raymond, or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.