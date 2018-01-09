19 motorcycle tyres stolen from shed in Upton

DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Upton where a number of motorcycle tyres were stolen.

The theft happened on Long Lane, on January 2, at 3.06am.

Three men wearing black tracksuit clothing and baseball hats stole 19 Michelin Starcross 5 motorcycle tyres from a garden shed.

PC James Wright said: “The items stolen are quite unusual and we are appealing for anyone who might have been offered these tyres, or seen these tyres for sale, to come forward.

“We are also asking for people living in the Upton area to review any personal CCTV they might have.

“If you saw anything unusual on the evening then please contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0718002902. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”