Green light for new 10k race event in Chester

CHESTER will finally get its own city-based 10K race, The Standard can reveal.

And fitness fanatics need not wait long before they can stand shoulder to shoulder on the start line as the first event will be held on Sunday March 4 this year.

It is being run by Active Leisure, which already organises the hugely successful marathon and half-marathon in the city.

Joint Race Organiser Chris Hulse said he expected around 2,000 runners to take part in the new event.

Claire House Children’s Hospice is the official event charity and Active Leisure expect their three races this year to raise £1 million for local and national causes.

Chris said: “It has been our ambition for quite a while to stage a 10K road race in Chester to complement our Marathon and Half Marathon.

“As runners ourselves we recognised the need to bring a quality 10K race catering for the needs of runners for all abilities and speeds back to the heart of Chester.

“Veterans of the Chester running scene will recall that many years ago there was a 10K race attached briefly to the original Chester Half Marathon and Corporate Challenge races, but this event will be on a bigger scale with 2,000 athletes expected to take part.

We will give the athletes the kind of quality experience associated with classic longer races but featuring the more achievable distance of 6.2 miles.”

The fast course starts near the Northgate Arena on Victoria Road and heads north-west out of the city along wide roads allowing runners to rapidly settle into race pace.

They will then run through Mollington village before returning to the heart of Chester city centre and finishing outside the Town Hall and cathedral.

Joint Race Organiser Andy White said: “Anyone who has experienced the Essar Chester Half Marathon will know that the runners can expect a spectacular finish at the Town Hall square with fantastic support from the crowds and marshals.

“When they cross the line, finishers will receive a well-deserved tech T-shirt, bespoke medal and goody bag.”

And Chris added: “We are over the moon that we have eventually been given the green light to put on this race and delighted by the amount of interest in it.

“This inaugural event is already half full and we suggest that anyone who wants to take part should step up quickly to secure their place.”

For more information on the Chester 10K and its sister events the Essar Chester 2018 Half Marathon and MBNA Chester Marathon visit www.activeleisureevents.co.uk