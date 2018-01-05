Three arrested after armed police called to reports of man with a gun in Ellesmere Port

THREE men have been arrested after armed police were deployed in Ellemere Port following reports that a man had a gun.

Cheshire Police are currently investigating the disturbance which took place yesterday (Thursday, January 5).

At 1.52pm, police were called to Cambridge Road following reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

Armed officers attended and made a search of the area.

Several streets were cordoned off.

A 42-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and assaulting a police officer, and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

As part of ongoing enquiries police arrested a 24-year-old man later that evening on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Insp Chris Williams said: “We understand the incident will have caused some concern in the community. Officers acted swiftly and arrests have been made. To provide reassurance we will continue with our increased patrols in the area.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 397 of 4 January 2018. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.