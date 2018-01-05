Celebrities with links to Chester and Wirral set to enter Big Brother house

CELEBRITIES with links to Chester and Wirral are set to stir things up with they enter the Big Brother house today.

Former England and Liverpool footballer John Barnes, who was a guest at Wales Comic Con in Wrexham in December, has been revealed as the first male star who will enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The pundit, who became as well known for his rapping skills as his performances in midfield in the 1980s and 1990s, had a brief stint as the manager of Tranmere Rovers in 2009. He was sacked by the club six days after a 5–0 defeat at Millwall and a run of just two wins from eleven league games.

He will enter the house on Friday to join housemates including Amanda Barrie, Ann Widdecombe and Jess Impiazzi.

England and Liverpool legend John Barnes won only three of his first fourteen games as manager of Tranmere

The announcement was made by host Rylan Clark-Neal on spin-off show Big Brother's Bit On The Side as New Order hit World In Motion, which Barnes appeared on when it was released for the 1990 World Cup, played out.

Dancing around with a football, Clark-Neal said: "Sing it for England. You don't get more testosterone here than him."

It is also rumoured that Chester's The Apprentice candidate Andrew Brady will also enter the house.

Andrew, fired by Lord Sugar for his laddish behaviour in this year's series of the BBC show, would be sure to add some excitement to the Channel Five show which launched this week with an all-female line up.

Andrew was fired from The Apprentice for his "laddish" behaviour

Derbeyshire-born Andrew, of Vicars Cross, says he “loved every second” on The Apprentice.

Andrew worked in recruitment and as a bartender after leaving school before then going to Sheffield Hallam University when he was 22.

He graduated in 2015 with a degree in aerospace technology.

He worked for companies in Preston and Bristol before joining Airbus in Broughton as an engineering project manager in December 2016.

On Tuesday night, eight women entered the house as part of an all-female special series launch.

Marking 100 years since women won the right to vote in the UK, the show's first contestants this year include: former Coronation Street actress Barrie, former Tory MP Widdecombe, reality TV star Impiazzi as well as ex-Made In Chelsea star Ashley James, newsreader India Willoughby, former detective constable Maggie Oliver, novelist and journalist Rachel Johnson, and Malika Haqq, best friend of Khloe Kardashian and series regular on the family's US hit show.

Barrie and Impiazzi earned immunity from the first Celebrity Big Brother evictions by winning the series' first task moments after entering the house.

Emma Willis returns live to the house tonight (Fridaay, January 5) at 9pm on Channel 5 to introduce the male housemates.