A5117 closed near Flintshire-Chester border after multiple vehicle crash

POLICE have closed a road after a multi-vehicle collision.
A stretch of the A5117 by the Dunkirk Trading Estate near the Chester / Flintshire border has been shut by police after the incident at around 8am today, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.
A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “A5117 between Costco and the A540 Parkgate Road, Chester is currently closed due an incident.
”Please find an alternative route and allow yourself enough time for any journeys this morning.”
