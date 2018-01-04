Packed agenda to kick-off Malpas's first parish council meeting of the year

Malpas Parish Council will hold its first meeting of the new year on Monday, with a packed agenda.

The meeting, which starts at 7pm in the Jubilee Hall, will being with its traditional items on the agenda, such as an open forum for residents to air any issues as well as receiving reports from Cheshire Police.

There is one planning application on the agenda for councillors to pass comment on, a residential development for up to 57 dwellings; the provision of a community health hub and open space at land off Chester Road, Malpas.

The application aims to replace the shop front and the supporting beam above at the Malpas Chippy, Church Street.

Recent decisions taken by Cheshire West and Chester will be discussed as well as updates from long-running issues such as the Bovis development, Malpas Alport Primary School and the Local Plan.

Councillors will consider a response to the publication of No Mans Heath and District’s Neighbourhood Development Plan, as well as a number of highway issues.

There will be a report of site works at the allotments plus updates for a number of long-standing items on the agenda, including parish information boards, village boundary signs and the Kings Chair.

The meeting will finish with the clerk’s report, correspondence and updates from outside organisations.