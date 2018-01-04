Man fined for urinating on clothes in Chester shop

A MAN walked into a bike shop in Chester, fell asleep on a sofa and then urinated on a clothing rack causing almost £400 of damage, a court heard.

Stephen Vickers, 33, admitted he had drunk 750ml of brandy at the time and pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to property owned by The Edge Cycleworks on Foregate Street.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay compensation of £382.94 to the store during a hearing at Chester Magistrates Court today.

Rob Youds, prosecuting, said a member of staff spotted Vickers wander into the shop at around 11.15am on December 13.

“He knocked into a mountain bike on a stand, picked up a leaflet and then sat down on a sofa in the store,” Mr Youds said.

Staff left him for around an hour, by which time he had fallen asleep and had to be woken up.

“He then stood up and urinated on the floor in the shop which went onto the tiles and clothing on display,” Mr Youds said.

Police were called and officers arrived to arrest Vickers, who had started wandering around and apologising.

In his police interview later he said he could not remember the incident and was very embarrassed by what he had done.

The court heard he had turned to drink after separating from his wife and losing his grandmother. He has 11 previous convictions for 18 offences, including one for criminal damage in 2013.

Peter Barnett, defending, said Vickers had recently spent time in hospital due to his alcoholism and was now living with his mother in Weaver Street, Winsford.

Magistrates told the defendant: “This wasn't a very nice experience for the people who had to clear up the mess you left behind.”