Housing developer donates £1,500 to Chester foodbanks

A HOUSING developer has donated £1,500 to foodbanks in Chester to help struggling residents through the winter.

Stewart Milne Homes handed the funds to West Cheshire Food Bank and Muir Group Housing Association as part of its commitment to assist community groups in colder months.

Employees from the company visited both organisations and saw first-hand how important they are to local people.

Muir Group has launched a campaign to support foodbanks across the region and is expecting to see an increase in the demand for its services and supplies as the temperatures drop.

The organisation provides a diverse range of housing solutions and associated services to households in Cheshire, and often works with those in crisis situations.

The donation from Stewart Milne Homes will help Muir Group provide food to those in Chester and the surrounding area.

Sam Scott, executive director of operations, Muir Group, said: “This is a wonderful contribution. Winter is a difficult time of year for so many people with dark nights and cold temperatures. As a housing association operating in this area, we see the impact it can have first-hand.

“Stewart Milne’s donation will make a very positive difference to the number of people we can help over this period, enabling struggling families to help ensure they have a comfortable winter.”

West Cheshire Food Bank has also benefited from Stewart Milne’s donation. Based on Dutton Green, near Cheshire Oaks, the foodbank was founded by churches and community groups and works tirelessly throughout the year to fight hunger in the local area.

Each week more than 60 volunteers help store, sort and deliver emergency food to those in need. Funds from Stewart Milne will contribute towards operational costs into the New Year.

Lindsay Burghall, warehouse and admin coordinator at West Cheshire Food Bank, said: “Whilst we can never have enough food donations, the money from Stewart Milne will go towards our operational and running costs of our van and warehouse, which will take the pressure off our teams this Winter. The money will help us get food to those who need it most.”

Janet Solan, senior sales manager, Stewart Milne Homes, said: “The visit to both Muir Group and West Cheshire Food Bank has been eye opening. I never realised the extent of how many people are in need of emergency food and its humbling to see how hard the volunteers and campaign planners work to ensure they help as many people as possible.

“Stewart Milne has a commitment to supporting the communities surrounding its developments. When we heard about the work that both these organisations were doing in Cheshire, we knew we had to help. Even if our donation is only able to help just a handful of people this year it will be money well spent in our eyes.”