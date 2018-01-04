Delays as emergency services deal with accident on A483 near Posthouse Roundabout

THERE have been major traffic delays on the A483 this morning after an accident near the Posthouse Roundabout.

Motorists described the situation as “bumper to bumper” and "a nightmare" on social media as police and paramedics dealt with an accident on the southbound carriageway.

Emergency services were called just after 8.30am to the incident that involved at least three cars.

One lane had been closed after the accident between juction 38 of the A55 at the roundabout and the B5445 Wrexham Road.

There were tailbacks back to Herons Way and on the A55 traffic was queuing from the junction with the A41 near Sainsbury's.

Traffic is still moving slowly on the A483 due to the incident.