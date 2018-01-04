Cheshire Oaks trampoline park worker is star of Channel 4's new stunt series

A MEMBER of staff at a Cheshire Oaks adventure park has become the face of Channel 4's new stunt series.

Pete Catherall, who works at Freedome, has become part of the channe's latest online series, Britain’s Abandoned Playgrounds, which follows a crew of skilled athletes travelling on a mission to breathe new life into derelict locations.

Having always taken a keen interest in all things stunt related, from free running to BMX riding, Pete was destined to become one of Freedome's first FreeGuards when it opened in October 2016.

Pete says it was fate, that in April when he was covering a shift for a friend, that a production company came in to film promotional material for the park and witnessed his talent.

Pete Catherall in action

Following a crew of skilled athletes travelling on a mission to breathe new life into derelict locations, filming for Britain’s Abandoned Playgrounds took Pete on an 18 day road trip which saw him do stunts in a variety of UK locations, from Holywell, Sunderland and Sheffield to London, Cleethorpes and Aberdeenshire.

Pete said: “I feel extremely lucky to have been in work on that day and having the chance to speak to Ed Birch, founding director of Salt Street Productions about my BMX riding. I have an Instagram account dedicated to my stunts that Ed found and next thing you know he asked me to take part in a series he was producing for Channel 4.

“Working as a FreeGuard for Freedome has been instrumental in honing my BMX skills. Flipping on the trampolines, like I would whilst on the bike, really helps my ability to know where I am in the air. “

Freedome is a “next generation trampoline park” with a challenging Warrior Course and Ultimate Dodgeball.