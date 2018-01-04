CCTV appeal to catch burglary gang targeting Hoole, Kingsway and Upton

DETECTIVES investigating a burglary at a house in Chester are appealing for information.

At 2.30am on Tuesday, January 2, the back door of a house on Hoole Gardens in Hoole was forced open. The offenders entered the address but left empty handed.

The burglars were seen leaving the property by jumping over a fence and were wearing dark clothing with the hoods up.

Detective Constable Keith Campbell, of Chester CID, said: “I believe these offenders were attempting to target the Hoole, Upton or Kingsway area of Chester.

“Therefore I am keen for anyone who lives in these areas and may have any CCTV to get in touch. If you have footage from midnight until 4am on January 2, which shows three men it could help with our investigation.”

Anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 50 of 2 January.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.