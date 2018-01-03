Probe after man overdosed in police custody following arrest in Chester

A MAN overdosed on tablets while in police custody in Chester, a report has revealed.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) carried out an investigation into the incident and published its findings yesterday (January 2, 2018).

Describing the sequence of events as a “near miss”, the document states that the man was hospitalised for two days as a result.

But it also indicates there is “insufficient evidence” to initiate misconduct proceedings against the custody officer who was on duty.

Outlining the incident, the IPCC report states: “On 27 January 2017 a man was arrested in Chester by Cheshire Constabulary and taken into custody at 1.47pm.

“A police national computer check highlighted a number of warning markers, and a risk assessment was conducted, which identified a number of medical concerns.

“At 11.14pm, the man was visited in his cell and a small bag containing a number of tablets was seen on the floor. Another small bag, empty, was then discovered. The man said he had taken 20 tablets.”

The man was then taken to hospital where he stayed for 48 hours before being returned to custody.

The IPCC's report continues: “During the investigation the custody sergeant responsible for booking the man into custody was served a notice, the CCTV was examined and the man’s warning markers were explored.

“The investigator formed the opinion that there was insufficient evidence upon which a reasonable tribunal, properly directed, could find misconduct for the custody officer.”