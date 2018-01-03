Police appeal for information to locate escaped prisoners with links to Cheshire

POLICE are appealing for information after two prisoners have absconded from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire.

Thomas John Quadrio and Michael Arthur O’Leary absconded from the prison on Monday, Jaunary 1, and have not been seen since.

Thomas John Quadrio

Cheshire Police say that Quadrio (pictured above) in particular has links to Cheshire and Merseyside.

Quadrio, 33, is described as 5ft 11in tall, of slight build with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was sentenced at Chester Crown Court to 60 months in prison on May 17, 2016, for drugs offences.

O’Leary, 34, who also goes by the names David Barker and Paul Michael Silk, is 6ft 1in tall and of medium build. He has brown hair and blue/green eyes. He has a tattoo of Jesus on his left upper arm.

O’Leary was sentenced in April 2016 at Chester Crown Court to three years for burglary and theft. He has links to Manchester.

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of these men is asked not to approach them, but to instead contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20180101-0175.