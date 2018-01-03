Huge cuddly elephant, 92 Beano comics and false teeth make the list of weird items left at Chester Travelodges

WHAT do a pink Barbie Dreamhouse, a set of false teeth, 92 Beano Comics and a 4ft cuddly elephant toy have in common?

They were all left behind in hotel rooms at Travelodges in and around Chester in 2017!

The budget hotel brand has hotels in Chester city centre, on Warrington Road in Mickle Trafford and at Northop Hall off the A55 near Mold.

And it yesterday revealed some of the more interesting items left behind in its 542 UK properties during the last 12 months.

Other bizarre finds by staff at the hotels nationally include a 27ft ‘Starchaser’ space rocket left at the Manchester Trafford Park Travelodge.

A pilot, from a well-known airline, was in such a rush to get to the airport that he left his pilot’s licence at Gatwick Airport Travelodge. Luckily the hotel manager flew to his rescue and personally took the licence to the airport.

The hotel chain has also seen a number of precious items left behind including a 50-year-old teddy bear called Rupert left behind by one executive at Aberdeen Travelodge.

The distressed gentleman sent his PA to personally collect the vintage bear from London as he could not sleep without him.

One superstitious businessman had to take a day’s holiday to come back from the Netherlands to collect his rare Montblanc, Meisterstück Solitaire Skeleton Fountain Pen worth £8,000 as he said he could not sign any paper work without his lucky pen.

An American stockbroker left London Liverpool Street Travelodge without his briefcase which contained over £500,000 worth of share certificates for a client.

And one businesswoman sent a car to pick up her 24ct gold, lucky laughing Buddha necklace which she forgot at Bicester Travelodge after an extensive shopping spree.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokesman, said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 542 UK Travelodge hotels, for a wide variety of reasons, we do get some interesting items being left behind!”

“The running theme our customers do tell us, is that the pace of modern life is so fast and furious that time is of the essence especially when getting from A to B and therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”