False alarm sparks evacuation of 500 people from Storyhouse theatre in Chester

AROUND 500 people were evacuated from Chester’s Storyhouse theatre and library this afternoon.

A spokesman for the city’s new £37 million centre on Northgate Street said the action was taken as a precautionary measure and it had proved to be a false alarm.

Dozens of people had been in the cinema, cafe and library as well as in the theatre watching The Secret Seven when they had to leave the building at 4.30pm.

The spokesman said: “People were evacuated calmly and efficiently and everyone was safe. We let them back in at 4.50pm. It was a false alarm.”

The police and fire service had no further information on the incident.