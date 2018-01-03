Cheshire emergency services deal with flooding and strong winds in wake of Storm Eleanor

EMERGENCY services in Cheshire are warning motorists to take extra care today as strong winds continue to hit the region.

Motorists have been warned to expect strong gusts of wind and debris in the road as the UK is hit by Storm Eleanor.

Cheshire’s emergency services have been busy overnight and this morning dealing with incidents, including a flooded road in Frodsham and a fallen tree on Vale Royal Drive, Whitegate.

In the early hours of this morning, police said that Hillfoot Lane in Frodsham was flooded. The road was blocked by water making access impossible, and motorists were urged to find an alternative route.

Police also urged people to avoid paths near the River Dee in Chester last night.

Cheshire West and Cheshire Council put sandbags out in the Boathouse area and offered support to residents.

Cheshire Police urged motorists to slow down and take care today.

Cheshire Police tweeted: “#StormEleanor#Cheshire - flooded roads and lots of debris on the roads today, courtesy of Storm Eleanor. Please take extra care if you're out and about this morning #SlowDown - you never know what's around that corner.”

North West Motorway Police tweeted: “For those of you heading out to work this morning, be mindful of strong winds across the region especially around exposed areas, sudden gusts are making driving conditions dangerous, please use extra care and drive accordingly.”

Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service have also warned people to take care, especially in exposed areas.

Safety advice for storm-related issues such as driving in high winds and flooding is available on the Fire Service website at socsi.in/m8Hsg

Yesterday, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for between 6pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday for north east and west England, northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

The warning predicted gales with gusts of 60mph to 80mph.

The North West warning, covering Chester, Frodsham and Helsby, and Ellesmere Port, reads: “Storm Eleanor to bring very strong winds later Tuesday, continuing overnight and on Wednesday. The warning has been adjusted to bring the northern boundary southwards, and to combine with the warning previously in force for Wednesday. Public transport may be disrupted or canceled and some bridges are likely to be closed. Power cuts and disruption to other services (mobile phones for example) may also occur, while injuries from flying debris are possible. Combined with a period of high tides, it is likely that some western coastal communities will be affected by large waves and spray, and again there is a chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves, or beach material being thrown on to seafronts and coastal properties.”