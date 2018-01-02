Warnings of wind gusts up to 80mph in Cheshire and Wirral as UK braces itself for Storm Eleanor

WIND gusts of up to 80mph are forecast to hit Cheshire and Wirral as the UK braces itself for Storm Eleanor.

The fifth named storm of the season will bring a "very windy" spell to the UK on Tuesday night and Wednesday, forecasters said.

Properties in the region may sustain some damage and people are being urged to take care due to flying debris.

Cancellations to public transport are likely with delays, route and bridge closures affecting journeys.

#StormEleanor brings a yellow weather warning for strong winds later today continuing overnight into Wednesday with possible gusts exceeding 60 mph. Further details can be found here: https://t.co/jHZGBQo0K8 pic.twitter.com/Nw6R20XtQD — Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) January 2, 2018

The Met Office has issued several national severe weather warnings due to the potential for travel disruption.

Coastal roads and properties along Britain's western and southern coasts are vulnerable to high waves throwing beach material onto sea fronts, forecasters warned.

Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen said: "The unsettled theme continues throughout this week, with further spells of rain moving across the UK from the west as many return to work on Tuesday and there will again be some snow over the high ground in Scotland.

"The wind will pick up again later on Tuesday and Wednesday as developing Storm Eleanor heads towards the UK and Ireland."

The Environment Agency warned earlier that strong winds and high tides could bring coastal flooding from Tuesday until Thursday.

Carol Holt, the Environment Agency's flood duty manager, said: "We urge people to stay safe on the coast - take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger trying to take 'storm selfies'.

"If you're travelling, please check your route before setting off and don't drive through flood water."

A yellow weather warning has been issued for between 6pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday for north east and west England, northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

The warning predicts gales with gusts of 60mph to 70mph are likely while some western coastal areas have a chance of seeing gusts of up to 80mph.

The North West warning, covering Chester, Frodsham and Helsby, and Ellesmere Port, reads: “Storm Eleanor to bring very strong winds later Tuesday, continuing overnight and on Wednesday. The warning has been adjusted to bring the northern boundary southwards, and to combine with the warning previously in force for Wednesday. Public transport may be disrupted or canceled and some bridges are likely to be closed. Power cuts and disruption to other services (mobile phones for example) may also occur, while injuries from flying debris are possible. Combined with a period of high tides, it is likely that some western coastal communities will be affected by large waves and spray, and again there is a chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves, or beach material being thrown on to seafronts and coastal properties.”

Deputy chief forecaster Dan Harris added that next weekend could bring a return of colder conditions with a risk of frost, ice and wintry conditions, particularly in the north.

He added: "It could remain more unsettled in the south.

"The details of the forecast later this week and into the weekend are extremely uncertain at this stage, so my advice is to keep up to date with the latest forecasts as confidence will increase later in the week."