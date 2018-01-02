Chester's Commercial Hotel closed eight years after star-studded opening

A CHESTER city centre pub and restaurant The Commercial has closed, it has been announced by its co-founder on social media.

Writer and businessman John Locke, one of the co-founders and owners of the pub located in a a Grade II-listed Georgian buildingin St Peter's Churchyard, Northgate Street, confirmed the closure in a Facebook post today (Tuesday, January 2, 2018).

The Wrexham Glyndwr Univeristy graduate said: “An important part of my life as well as mine and many others story finished today, as we have had to close the business running The Commercial Chester.

“Very sad for the team who worked hard beside me over the years to try and create something very special.

“We did achieve our aim many times to create something incredibly unique and we definitely achieved 'special' and gave joy and memories to thousands over the last 8 years.

“Unfortunately things got harder financially during the last few months and ultimately we have had to close the doors.

“I want to personally thank and send and love to all who were a part of this last 8 year journey and adventure as friends, colleagues and customers.

“Thank you.”

The Commercial opened as a pub, restaurant and boutique hotel in 2010 with a star-studded launch attended by Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan and stars of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights Paddy McGuiness, Justin Moorhouse and Steve Edge.

People have been commenting about the closure on social media.

On Facebook, Lorraine Ashbrook said: “So sad to hear this - one of my favourite places to go to but sadly like most I don't go out as often as I use to - great memories of a great bar with great staff - good luck John in your next adventure wish you all the best for 2018.”

The business' website is currently down and nobody was available at the hotel for comment.