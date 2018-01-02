Chester Police intercept drugs delivery in the mail

THIS is one Christmas letter that won't reach its destination – because it's packed with drugs.

Police were called to the Royal Mail depot on Jupiter Drive, Chester, after a package was found which is believed to contain cannabis.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police: “Officers seized the drugs and an investigation is underway.”

The Chester team tweeted this morning: “Yet again police seize an envelope of cannabis from the Royal Mail depot, they do not deliver illegal drugs. #Dblock #notyourdealer #saynotodrugs”