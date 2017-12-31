Ellesmere Port shoppers donate thousands of pairs of glasses for Africa

AN opticians in Ellesmere Port has thanked customers for donating more than 5,000 pairs of glasses this year as part of a charity campaign to help people in Africa to see more clearly.

Vision Aid Overseas has been helping some of the poorest people in the world to see properly for more than 30 years. The charity’s mission is to enable people living in poverty to access affordable glasses and eyecare.

All the collected glasses are recycled and the money made is used to help provide optical services in developing countries.

Working with Vision Aid Overseas, staff and customers at Specsavers’ Ellesmere Port

branch have shown their generosity by bringing a record number of old glasses to the store for donation over the past year.

Store director, Robert Byrne, said: ‘The campaign this year has been a massive success thanks to our very kind and generous customers bringing in their old glasses.

“Every single one will make a difference.”

VAO has been Specsavers international eyecare charity since 2008.