Rum festival coming to Chester in 2018

A FESTIVAL celebrating rum, cocktails, food and music from around the world is coming to Chester in 2018.

On Saturday, March 24, The Pavillion Suite at Chester Racecourse will be hosting a brand new and original two-day event that will see the Chester launch of the UK's first travelling Rum Festival.

The Rum Festival, will feature more than 100 different rums combined with live entertainment, great food and free giveaways.

Lucy Douglas, the founder of the festival, said: “The growth in the rum market and evolution in the variety of flavours and styles has been phenomenal over the last couple of years. Having been to some amazing beer festivals and gin festivals we decided to set up something for rum drinkers, somewhere fun where they could try new and exciting rums whilst listening to live music, eating great food and be surrounded by like-minded people."

Rum is one of the most diverse and versatile of the spirits. Great on its own over ice, perfectly blended with your favourite mixer, or shaken up in a cocktail, rum is the perfect drink for any occasion. With a vast and diverse range of production methods and being produced all over the globe in varying climates, every rum is different and there is something for everyone.

On arrival, guests will be greeted by a rum expert known as a “Rum'un” and handed a gift of a Rum Festival glass.

Drinks vouchers to taste the rums, will be available from a stand in the main hall. For those new to rum, the friendly Rum'uns will recommend a few or tell you all about their favourites.

Throughout the event there will be live entertainment and dancing – including steel drums and salsa; live blogs from rum industry experts, and tasty food to buy.

Tickets for the event, which is stricly for over 18s, are available from www.designmynight.com/uk/whats-on/food-drink/the-rum-festival-chester