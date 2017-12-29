Neston football team meet their Liverpool FC Ladies heroes

A girls’ football team were treated to a surprise pre-Christmas training session from Liverpool Ladies FC (LLFC).

Neston Nomads under 12s were rewarded for winning Avon’s nationwide Hair-Do Headers Chick Shots Challenge.

Grassroots teams were asked to recreate LLFC’S Header Challenge video, which sees four players head a ball between themselves.

Neston’s players, coach Rob Lawton and parents put together their own take on the clip – showing off their football skills with some added flare.

The team’s surprise for being picked as winners was a training session and meet and greet with LLFC stars Niamh Charles, Ali Johnson and Ellie Fletcher.

They were also given match-day hospitality tickets at an upcoming LLFC game.

LLFC player Niamh Charles said: “Neston Nomads were really enthusiastic and well worthy winners of the Hair Do Headers Challenge.

“It was amazing to surprise the team, just before Christmas as well, and we loved being a part of their training session.

“We’re looking forward to supporting more grassroots teams with Avon as our partnership continues.”

Rob Lawton, Neston Nomads’ U12s manager, added: “I’m so proud of the team and everything they have achieved.

“They are a dedicated, fun and hugely talented group of girls and I see a bright future ahead for all of them.

“We had a lot of fun filming this video and the girls were over the moon when they got to meet some of their favourite players. We can’t wait to see the Liverpool Ladies play and are really grateful for the opportunity.”

Stephen Rendu, director of beauty and advertising at Avon UK, said: “The U12s went above and beyond to recreate the challenge and it was amazing to see their coach Rob and their parents supporting and getting involved.”