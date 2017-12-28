Shocking domestic abuse figures revealed for festive period in Cheshire

SHOCKING statistics reveal there were more than 800 victims of domestic abuse in the county during last year's festive season – 13 every day.

The figure, which spans December 2016 and January 2017, was released by Cheshire Police as it urges those being abused and assaulted to speak out.

David Keane, police and crime commissioner for Cheshire, said: “It’s heart-breaking to think that not all families will be celebrating this Christmas, but will instead be suffering at the hands of their abusive partner, living in isolation and fear.

“I want to break this abusive cycle and support those who are suffering in silence this Christmas.

“I would say to anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse that now is the time to speak out. There are a variety of specialist services across the county which can provide you with all the help and support you need and you have a police service which is committed to providing you with all the support and assistance you require.”

Domestic abuse – whether it is emotional, psychological or physical – affects people regardless of gender, social group, class, age, race, religion, disability, sexuality or lifestyle, Mr Keane said.

It can also begin at any time, whether in a new relationship or after many years, and reports of domestic abuse can often increase over the Christmas period.

Detective chief inspector Gareth Lee, of the constabulary’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Christmas should be a time for celebration, but this time of year can be one of the hardest for victims of domestic abuse.

“We know that victims, both men and women, often suffer in silence for the sake of their families so that they don’t spoil Christmas for everyone else. However, nobody should have endure the pain and suffering of domestic abuse and I would say to all victims that now is the time to be brave, have a fresh start and begin the year by speaking out and putting a stop to it.

“Here at Cheshire Police we have a dedicated team of specialist officers who are available to listen, provide support and help victims break free from their abusers.”

As well as police support, there are also a number of agencies and charities who offer specialist support for domestic abuse victims, including:

National Domestic Violence Helpline – 0808 2000 247 (24-hour freephone helpline run in partnership between Women’s Aid and Refuge).

l Cheshire West and Chester Domestic Abuse Family Safety Unit – 01606 351375

l Cheshire East Domestic Abuse Family Safety Unit − 01606 363532

l Cheshire East Domestic Abuse Hub 0300 123 5101

l Refuge Warrington Independent Domestic Abuse Service – 01925 243359

l Halton Domestic Abuse Service – 0300 1111247

Advice and support is also available for people who are concerned about their behaviour towards their partners via the Respect helpline on 0808 802 4040.

More information about where to go to seek help regarding domestic abuse can be found at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/domestic-abuse