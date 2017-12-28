Search widens for new Chester villages police base

POLICE chiefs are looking to create a new base from which to serve the villages near Chester.

They had planned to move from the existing Mickle Trafford Police site on School Lane to the nearby Mickle Trafford Village Hall.

But after a month-long public consultation that ended earlier this month, Acting Chief Constable Janette McCormick has decided to broaden the search for possible alternative locations.

Residents living in the Chester Villages ward are now being asked for their opinion on the location of the new base for a second time.

The villages – and therefore the possible locations for the community base – are Waverton, Rowton, Christleton, Littleton, Guilden Sutton, Mickle Trafford, Bridge Trafford and Picton.

The aim of the new base is to offer a police service that is both more accessible and cost-effective. Once the new facility is up and running the former base would be sold with all proceeds reinvested in policing.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “Overall 202 residents took part in the initial consultation and some agreed that the relocation of the police base is appropriate.

“Although a number of residents raised concerns regarding the suitability of the village hall as a police base, such as limited parking and the fact that the hall already serves a number of purposes, it does still remain an option.

“However, following a review of the responses to the consultation, ACC Janette McCormick has decided to broaden the search for possible alternative locations before making a final recommendation to the police and crime commissioner on the proposal.”

The new police post will need to meet the following criteria: be located within the Chester Villages ward; have parking facilities; be easily accessible to local residents; have the space and facilities to accommodate police surgeries and confidential conversations.

Residents can have their say on this proposal by taking part in an online survey at www.cheshire-pcc.gov.uk. It will close at midnight on Friday, January 19