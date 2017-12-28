Developers resubmit proposal for health hub and homes in Malpas

A major development of a community health hub and almost 60 homes for Malpas has been resubmitted.

It is the third time the proposal has been received by Cheshire West and Chester Council, as applicant Fred Dimelow hopes to revamp land at Cockfight Field off Chester Road.

The latest application includes 40 homes, eight affordable homes and nine intermediate homes, featuring a mix of semi-detached, terraced and bungalows of two and three-bedroom, plus detached properties of between four and six bedroom.

There will be parking for 197 cars and an open space.

A statement by agent Shaun Taylor, of Satplan Ltd, says: “The scheme now proposed has been informed by the requirement of Laurel Bank Surgery to ensure that the proposed development can appropriately phased, be future-proofed and therefore meet the healthcare needs of the local community well into the future.”

He adds: “The proposed development seeks to relocate the community health hub to a location within the site that would enable future expansion of the facility if required.

“Furthermore, due to the requirements associated with the health centre, there is a need for increased car parking to meet relevant standards set out by the NHS.”

A similar application for 41 homes and a doctors’ surgery was granted in September 2016 after an application that included 82 homes was withdrawn.

A decision on the currently application will be made in the new year.