Yellow warning of ice across Cheshire West

A YELLOW warning of ice has been issued across Cheshire West.

The warning from the Met Office covers much of the North West, as well as the whole of Wales, and will be in effect from 4pm today until 11am tomorrow morning.

Temperatures in Chester and Ellesmere Port are expected to fall as low as 2 degrees overnight, with the minimum night time temperature expected be 1 degree in Frodsham and Helsby.

The temperature could drop to -1 degrees tomorrow (Thursday, December 28).

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Icy patches are expected to develop on Wednesday night and Thursday morning on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as where showers continue to fall washing off treatment. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.”