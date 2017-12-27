Broken down car that burst into flames after being hit by a lorry on M6 sparks police warning

MOTORWAY police have posted a picture of wrecked car to warn motorists to exit their vehicle if it breaks down on the motorway.

This morning (Wednesday, December 27), a broken down car burst into flames after it was struck by a lorry on the M6.

Motorway Police and fire crews from Crew and Sandbach were called to the collision on the southbound carriageway, between Junction 18 at Middlewich and Juction 17 at Sanbach, just after 2.20am.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: “Fire crews were called to a collision between a car and a HGV on the M6 southbound between junction 18 and 17. The car involved was well alight on arrival of the crews and they used a hose reel jet to put out the fire. There was no injuries as a result of this incident.

“Crews were in attendance for two hours.”

After attending the incident, North West Motorway Police tweeted: “This is why we always advise you exit your vehicle if you breakdown. Unlit BMW struck by HGV and then catches fire. Thankfully no one in it at the time. #GetOut and stand behind the barriers if able & call for assistance.”