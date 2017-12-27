Ambulance crash destroys Chester speed camera

A speed camera stationed on one of Chester's busiest roads was destroyed on Boxing Day when an ambulance crashed into it.

The accident, which was reported at 4.02am on Tuesday, left the camera lying in a crumpled heap.

A spokesman for Cheshire police confirmed that no injuries were reported.

He said an ambulance was travelling along Liverpool Road in the early hours of Boxing Day when it hit the camera, which is close to the Frog pub and also not far from the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The camera, which swivels to it can see down either carriageway, has been catching out speeding motorists for many years and was joined in 2016 by a second, digital camera further along Liverpool Road.

