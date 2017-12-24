Ellesmere Port hair salon celebrates 30th birthday

STAFF at a hair salon in Ellesmere Port have celebrated 30 years of styling local barnets.

Headquarters first opened its doors on Chester Road, Little Sutton, three decades ago this month.

It began as a single unit with three stylists, all of whom are still with the company today, and via premises in Queensferry and Saughall.

The business grew over the years to include a second branch in Whitby, a barber's in both salons, and to a team of 17 staff.

The past 30 years have included 25 babies, 12 weddings, about 6,240 cans of hairspray and 6,000 litres of shampoo.

Stylist Joanne Steadman said: “Not only are many of the staff still originals, but so too are several customers.

“It goes without saying that these, along with all those that have paid us a visit over the years, are the reason Headquarters has grown into the business that it is today, so as we celebrate our 30th anniversary we just want to say thank you to all of you for your continued and loyal support.

“Finally, we’d also like to thank all of the staff – the HQ family – for their dedicated and tireless contributions.

“Here’s to the next 30 years.”